Suspect in Auburn officer’s 2019 death pleads not guilty

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man accused of shooting and killing Auburn police officer William Buechner appeared in court Friday.
Grady Wilkes pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Wilkes is charged with capital murder, three counts of attempted murder, and one count of second-degree domestic violence.
Wilkes allegedly opened fire on Buechner in May 2019 while he and two other officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call.
The other officers were injured but survived.
