WSFA’s Bryan Henry dons pink attire to raise money, awareness

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The American Cancer Society has launched its 2020 Real Men Wear Pink campaign to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. The campaign has grown in recent years to become one of the organization’s most effective fundraisers.
Each fall, well-known men in the River Region are asked to wear pink while encouraging their friends and colleagues to make donations. The man who raises the most money becomes “Real Man of the Year.”
The campaign lasts through the month of October and each man is asked to raise a minimum of $2,500. WSFA 12 News Reporter Bryan Henry is among this year’s nominees. If you would like to help his cause, click here to make a donation or read more about his nomination. You can also see a list of the other participants.
WSFA 12 News has always been well represented in the Real Men Wear Pink campaign. Previous participants include anchors Mark Bullock, Judd Davis and Stephen Gunter and chief meteorologist Josh Johnson.
According to the American Cancer Society, every dollar raised will help save lives through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support. This year’s winner will be announced at the end of the month.
