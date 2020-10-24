Alabama’s 48-17 win over Tennessee costs the Tide one of it’s star receivers

KNOXVILLE, Tn. (WBRC) - The Crimson Tide beat the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday in Knoxville 48-17
But the win came with at a heavy price. On the opening kick, superstar wide receiver Jaylen Waddle suffered a season ending ankle injury on the return. Waddle limped off the field after making it out to the 15 yard line.
The Tide pressed on and scored early after a 70 yard drive consisting of four back to back completed passes from Mac Jones, for four back to back first downs before Najee Harris carried into the endzone.
It was a well balanced offense with both an effective passing and run game.
But Tennessee doesn’t lay down for the Tide. They fight for ground and find what they’re looking for after a scramble from quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and a crucial block from his offensive line, leads to a first down followed up by a soaring 38 yard pass into the waiting arms of Jalin Hyatt headed straight for the endzone, making the score 10-21.
Jones utilizes Miller Forristall and Devonte Smith and after a 2 yard run fro Najee Harris the Tide puts up 7 more for a 29-10 score to end the half.
Tennessee has the ball out of the half but a fumble leads to an Alabama touchdown.
Tennessee manages to squeeze out one more big play, with a 27 yard pass completed to Hyatt. but the Vols ultimately fold to the Tide with a final score of 48-17.
Alabama will take on LSU next week.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.