Man arrested after shootout, standoff in Covington County

RIVER FALLS, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was arrested after a standoff and a shootout with law enforcement in the River Falls community Friday afternoon, Covington County Sheriff’s deputies said.
The sheriff’s office says deputies and officers with River Falls Police responded to the incident around 3:20 p.m. The caller reported that Brandon Elmore was armed with two firearms, and he discharged one of the weapons inside the home.
Deputies say information showed the incident was a domestic violence type of complaint. The caller was able to escape the house without injuries and met with officers down the street.
When officers approached the home, gunfire erupted at them. Deputies say they were able to establish communication with Elmore. He was neither cooperative nor willing to leave the home peacefully.
According to deputies, Elmore continuously threatened to shoot officers.
“After all negotiation efforts were exhausted, the decision was made to utilize less lethal munitions to persuade Brandon to peaceably surrender and/or exit the home,” deputies said
“The Covington County Incident Response Team was deployed to apprehend Elmore for the crimes he committed along with a violation of probation charge,” deputies said.
When officers entered the home, Elmore exchanged gunfire with the officers, and he was struck, deputies said. "Officers were struck numerous times in their ballistic shield but were not injured.”
Deputies say Elmore was taken to Andalusia Hospital and later take to Baptist Hospital. He is expected to recover.
The incident remains under investigation.
A sheriff’s investigator is on paid leave until the investigation is complete, the sheriff’s office said.
