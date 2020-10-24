Scattered rain today, drier tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Scattered rain is in the forecast today! It will not be an all day washout, but it’s a good it is a to keep a poncho or umbrella nearby. No need to cancel plans, but do keep your First Alert weather app handy if your weekend plans take you outdoors.
Sunday is much more likely to stay dry all day. Highs will warm up into the middle 80s under more sunshine.
We stay drier through Tuesday before rain chances return once again.
As for temperatures, the 80s go nowhere through at least the middle of next week. An upper level ridge has set up shop over the southeast, and it is building in strength. Basically what that means is our overall pattern doesn’t look to change much, and it will take a strong cold front to get our temperature back down below 80°. We will also see a consistent breeze from the southeast, helping to keep moisture levels in our atmosphere elevated. While this could help initiate a few rogue showers Sunday through early next week, it mainly will just help it feel muggier than normal for late October.
Tropical Update: The broad area of low pressure we’ve been monitoring over the past several days is now getting its act together and organizing. Currently located near Grand Cayman Island, the National Hurricane Center gives this system a high (70%) chance to develop into our next tropical system over the next 2-5 days. If it does develop, it will be named Zeta.
This system is anticipated to move near western Cuba this weekend and move slowly across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week. Locally heavy rainfall will be likely over portions of the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Cuba, southern Florida and the Keys, and the northwestern Bahamas this weekend. From there, it is uncertain where the storm will go, as its future track will depend on how it interacts with an approaching cold front. We’re watching closely.
