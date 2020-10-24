Scattered rain today, drier tomorrow

As for temperatures, the 80s go nowhere through at least the middle of next week. An upper level ridge has set up shop over the southeast, and it is building in strength. Basically what that means is our overall pattern doesn’t look to change much, and it will take a strong cold front to get our temperature back down below 80°. We will also see a consistent breeze from the southeast, helping to keep moisture levels in our atmosphere elevated. While this could help initiate a few rogue showers Sunday through early next week, it mainly will just help it feel muggier than normal for late October.