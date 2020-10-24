Troy comes up short against Georgia State 36-34

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans fell to the Georgia State Panthers 36-34 Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Even though the Trojans would finish the day with 447 yards of total offense, the Panthers' defense put pressure on the Trojans' offense. Georgia State intercepted Junior quarterback Jacob Free twice.
Georgia State made the first move when quarterback Cornelious Brown found Roger Carter for a four-yard touchdown.
The Panthers were in the lead, but the Trojans would answer back.
Quarterback Gunner Watson finds Khalil McClain for a 10-yard touchdown. But Watson took a hit on the play. He would be out for the rest of the game.
The teams were tied 7-7 going into the second quarter.
The Panthers would take a 10-7 lead when placekicker Noel Ruiz made a 46-yard field goal.
The Trojans defense responded when Brown’s pass was intercepted by cornerback Reddy Stewart. He returned for 35 yards for a touchdown.
Troy’s defense would strike again. Brown was sacked by defensive back Will Choloh. Defensive tackle Shakel Brown recovers the ball and returns for 21 yards for a touchdown.
With 39 seconds left in the half, the Panthers would make another field goal.
The Trojans had the a 21-13 lead at halftime.
Georgia State picked up momentum in the third quarter, getting three touchdowns.
Troy wouldn’t score in the third quarter.
Heading into the fourth quarter, the Panthers regained the lead 33-21.
Troy’s offense responded in the start of the fourth quarter. Free connects with AJ Lewis for a two-yard touchdown.
With under seven minutes left in the game, Ruiz would make a 37-yard field goal, helping Georgia State extend its lead 36-28.
The Trojans weren’t giving up just yet. With 1:20 left in the game, Troy’s defense would recover a fumble, getting one more chance to tie the game.
With 37 seconds left in the game, Free connected with wide receiver Reggie Todd for 11 yards for a touchdown. The score was now 36-34.
The Trojans, looking to tie the game, would go for a two-point conversion, but it was no good.
The Panthers got the win 36-34.
Free finished with 329 passing yards and two touchdowns.
The Trojans will travel to Jonesboro, Arkansas, to face Arkansas State next Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
