Valley man dead after allegedly starting a shootout at a Lee Co. gathering

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is dead after he reportedly started shooting at a gathering of people in Lee County and they returned fire.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 8000 block of U.S. Hwy. 29 North at approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday night.
Once on the scene, they found 47-year-old William Schwarz who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris pronounced him dead on the scene.
Harris says that an initial investigation determined there was a gathering at a residence on U.S. Hwy. 29 North that Schwarz was attending. At some point, he left the residence and returned with a weapon that he began firing at the people in the gathering. They then exchanged gunfire and Schwarz was shot.
No other injuries were reported.
Schwarz’s body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
There is no word at this time on if there are any suspects at this time.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.
