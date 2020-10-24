Voters line up to deliver absentee ballots in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crowd between 500 to 600 people casted their absentee ballots on Saturday.
Voters waited for nearly three hours to cast their ballots in the rain.
This was the final weekend for absentee voting.
Montgomery circuit clerk Gina Ishman says she was impressed by the turnout because there has never been a demand like this for absentee voting in Montgomery County before.
“If they’re willing to stand out here in the rain this is an important election for them all elections are important this is just the way voters can go ahead and get that and exercise their to vote prior to November third.”
The final day to absentee vote is Oct. 29th.
