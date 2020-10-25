'I’m devastated’: Prattville apartment fire victim loses everything

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been one week since the fire at The Woods Apartments in Prattville that left 26 families without a home.
Many families are still displaced, including 26-year-old Kristian Goodson. Goodson’s apartment was on the top floor just above where the fire is believed to have started.
“I lost everything,” Goodson said. “My whole entire life was in this apartment. I work from home so my computer from my job went down, TV’s, purse, memories, diplomas, furniture, every single thing I ever had to my entire name.”
Looking up at the empty space where the apartment she had lived in for 2 years once stood, Goodson said, “I’m devastated. Heartbroken. It still hurts. It still feels like it happened last night.”
According to the Prattville Fire Department, the fire started around 2 a.m. on Oct. 17. Goodson said a loud “boom” woke her up and that was when she noticed flames coming from the apartment beneath her. She said she was the one who called 911 that morning and helped wake up nearby neighbors that were still sleeping.
“It all just happened so fast,” Goodson said. “Once the fire hit the roof it just took off.”
“It’s hard sleeping because all I can think about was what if I wasn’t up that night,” Goodson went on to say.
Goodson’s car was also damaged in the fire. She said she is staying at a nearby hotel until she can get back on her feet.
“I’m just kind of picking up the pieces, but it’s hard picking up the pieces when you don’t have any pieces to pick up and start over with,” Goodson said.
Luckily, no civilians or fire personnel were injured in the blaze. The Prattville Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
“I’m just happy that everybody got out, and they were able to get here in time and get everybody out,” Goodson said. " That is the biggest blessing in all of this."
The American Red Cross, local churches and community members have stepped in to help those who have been displaced, but help is still needed.
Many of the families are staying at the Baymont Hotel in Prattville. The families said right now they need monetary donations so they can continue to stay there as long as they can until they can find a more suitable place to live.
