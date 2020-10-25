2 Indiana girls reported missing, last seen in Elmore County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an emergency missing child alert for two Indiana children last seen in Elmore County.
Officials say 12-year-old Savannah Mills and 10-year-old Racheal Mills were taken from their residence in Sheridan, Indiana. They were last seen Saturday night in the Eclectic area with their non-custodial mom, Dona Garcia.
According to officials, they may be traveling in a 2005 blue Ford Explorer with Alabama tag 5040BD4.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the the Sheridan Police Department at (317) 773-1282 or call 911.
