1 killed in crash in Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was killed in a single vehicle crash in Tuskegee Sunday morning, Tuskegee police said.
Police said they responded to the incident just after 7 a.m. The crash happened near the intersection of West Montgomery Highway and Reed Avenue.
The car was traveling on West Montgomery Road when the driver lost control and went off the road, police said. The car left the road and hit a tree.
The driver of the car, Kyla Jones, 29, of Tuskegee, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
