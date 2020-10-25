MACH to hold annual blanket drive for the homeless

“MACH’s Blanket Drive is an annual event that helps provide winter items for members of our community who do not have a place to call home,” said Lydia Pickett, Executive Director of the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless. “Whether they are living in shelters, on the streets, or in places not meant for human habitation, the people we serve always appreciate receiving these donations to help them endure the winter months. By providing items many of us take for granted, we begin to build a foundation that makes it easier for community service providers to help our homeless citizens take steps toward ending their homelessness and moving into stable, sustainable housing.”