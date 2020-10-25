MACH to hold annual blanket drive for the homeless

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless will be holding its annual blanket drive next month.
The coalition says the Annual Blanket Drive for Homeless Persons in the River Region is to assist the homeless population.
MACH will place PODS storage containers at four locations in Montgomery. The containers will serve as collection points for new and gently used blankets, coats, coats, hats, scarves, gloves and winter wear.
Those looking to drop off donations at the storage containers can do so on Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon and Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon.
PODS storage containers will be located:
- Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless, 101 Coliseum Blvd.,
- Montgomery Cloverdale Playhouse, 960 Cloverdale Rd.,
- Montgomery Vaughn Park Church of Christ, 3800 Vaughn Rd.,
- Montgomery Festival Plaza Shopping Center, 7921 Vaughn Rd., Montgomery
Area businesses, churches and organizations will participate in the drive by serving as “Drop Box” collection points for their staff, members, and clients to give, according to the coalition.
“MACH’s Blanket Drive is an annual event that helps provide winter items for members of our community who do not have a place to call home,” said Lydia Pickett, Executive Director of the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless. “Whether they are living in shelters, on the streets, or in places not meant for human habitation, the people we serve always appreciate receiving these donations to help them endure the winter months. By providing items many of us take for granted, we begin to build a foundation that makes it easier for community service providers to help our homeless citizens take steps toward ending their homelessness and moving into stable, sustainable housing.”
Donations will be distributed to the region’s homeless population during the winter, and during the MACH’s annual Point-in-Time Count, which is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2021.
According to the MACH, on any given night, there are more than 350 homeless men, women, and children in shelters and on the streets in the River Region
