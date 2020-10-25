Tropical Storm Zeta and a cold front set to impact us next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a cloudy day today! Highs won’t warm up too much under this cloud cover, and temperatures will stay in the 70s. Besides a rogue shower, most will stay dry this afternoon.
Monday will also be mostly dry with highs near 80 degrees.
Tuesday could see a few showers and muggier air thanks to tropical moisture heading our way...
Tropical Storm Zeta is organizing and strengthening in the Caribbean. It will likely impact the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico as a Category 1 hurricane tomorrow. From there, it will head into the Gulf of Mexico, likely keeping its Category 1 strength. The National Hurricane Center does forecast Zeta to weaken a bit before making landfall somewhere along the northern Gulf Coast.
Zeta will then interact with a cold front that will be making it’s way through the state Thursday. This will mean heavy rain is a likely scenario both Wednesday and Thursday.
It’s still to early to know if we’ll deal with any wind or tornado threats, but we’re not ruling it out. We’ll be able to nail down the specifics of those threats as the storm gets closer. Make sure to check back for updates!
Once the front sweeps through the state, drier and cooler air will return!
