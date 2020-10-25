Troy University building dedicated to former Alabama senator

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A building on Troy University’s campus received a new name this homecoming weekend.
The Board of Trustees formally dedicated Trojan Village 400 in a ceremony, naming the building for Sen. Gerald O. Dial.
The former senator accepted the dedication on campus Saturday.
“A lot of people helped me to do this,” said Dial. “It’s been a great honor, something I never expected. It’s been a great opportunity to serve Troy University. I’ve seen us go from Troy State University, a well known teacher’s college, to an international university.”
Dial served in the Alabama State Senate from the 13th district from 2010 to 2018.
