ASU cheerleader creates traveling business for cheer training

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new small business in Montgomery launched Monday, but it’s not a place you can stop and visit.
Life Upside Down with Simmy is a traveling business that comes to families with kids looking to learn about tumbling and cheerleading.
Simmerha Wheeler is a cheerleader at Alabama State University. She started the business after attending a small business class at King’s Canvas, a local place for young artists.
Now.. she’ll travel to you with the needed equipment to give lessons.
“That’s what I’m doing it for, for those who can’t afford to go to all-star cheerleading gym themselves or afford to pay month-to-month tuition, so I’m here and I only cost $10 for two hours, and during these services I do conditioning, drills," Wheeler said.
Wheeler says this business is also in honor of her grandmother, who passed away a few years ago. Monday was her grandmother’s birthday.
