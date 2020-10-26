Free Medicare Part D counseling sessions available

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University’s Harrison School of Pharmacy and the Alabama State Health Insurance and Assistance Program, or SHIP, will hold free counseling sessions for those working on their Medicare Part D plan.
Medicare open enrollment runs from now through Dec. 7. At the counseling sessions, beneficiaries will receive information to help them select the plan that is best for them.
The sessions will be held on Oct. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. from the Lee Russell Council of Governments in Opelika. The counselors at the session include students from the Harrison School of Pharmacy, as well as staff from the Alabama State Health Insurance & Assistance Program.
“Along with the enrollment counseling, we can help beneficiaries determine if they are qualified for a subsidy program,” said aid Dr. Lindsey Hohmann, an assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice who is in her first year as the program’s coordinator. “If qualified, beneficiaries would receive additional financial assistance to help cover out-of-pocket costs.”
Counseling sessions are offered at no cost to Medicare beneficiaries. When contacting SHIP to schedule an appointment, beneficiaries should have a list of prescription medications, their Medicare card, as well as other insurance cards available. To assess whether they are qualified for subsidy programs, beneficiaries should know their gross income per month.
Medicare beneficiaries who are interested in receiving assistance should contact SHIP by calling 1-800-Age-Line. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, telephone and Zoom counseling sessions are available.
More information can also be found online at this link.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.