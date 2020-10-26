Gulf Coast cautious ahead of latest tropical system

GULF COAST, Ala. (WSFA) - All along Alabama’s Gulf Coast, people are once again watching a tropical system.
“We’ve done it way too much this season,” said Orange Beach city administrator Ken Grimes.
While it appears for now that Alabama won’t take a direct hit, city leaders along the coast aren’t taking this storm lightly.
Even a minimal impact is concerning as the area continues to recover from Hurricane Sally.
“The ground is so saturated now that you could have some immediate flooding,” said Grimes.
“People’s houses are still affected and not shored back up. We’ve got a tremendous number of blue tarps if you drive through our city,” said Gulf Shores city spokesman Grant Brown.
Plus, there’s still debris to be cleared. The good news both Gulf Shores and Orange Beach say they’ve cleaned up a significant amount over the last month.
“We’ve really had a good concerted effort for the last month, and we’re probably 80% cleaned up,” said Brown.
“We’re running seven days a week with our contractors. And so far, we’ve hauled over 431,000 cubic yards,” said Grimes.
And they’re all hoping there won’t be more work once this next storm makes landfall.
