MPS releases weekly list of COVID-19 cases by school

MPS releases weekly list of COVID-19 cases by school
MPS said the data will broken down by school and will be updated on a weekly basis. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | October 26, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 3:25 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Public School system has begun posting information on the number of positive COVID-19 cases at each of its facilities.

MPS said the data is broken down by school and will be updated on a weekly basis. The number will not be broken down by students and staff. Rather, MPS said it will combine that information.

The data includes only positive cases, not the number of students or staff members who are on quarantine as a result.

MPS said every school reports its data at the end of each day and that information is released publicly each Friday.

Privacy laws and system policies prevent MPS from identifying or providing any details that could help identify any of those who have tested positive.

For the week of Oct. 19-23, MPS reports the following COVID-19 cases:

SCHOOL COVID-19 CASES (STUDENTS AND STAFF)
BALDWIN 1
BEAR 1
BELLINGRATH 0
BLOUNT 0
BTW 0
BREW PRIMARY 1
BREW INTERMEDIATE 2
BREW MIDDLE 2
BREW TECH 2
CAPITOL HEIGHTS 1
CARR 0
CARVER ELEMENTARY 0
CARVER HIGH 1
CATOMA 0
CHILDREN’S CENTER 0
CHISHOLM 1
CRUMP 0
DALRAIDA 1
DANNELLY 0
DAVIS 2
DOZIER 0
DUNBAR 0
FITZPATRICK 0
FLOWERS 0
FLOYD 1
FOREST AVENUE 0
GARRETT 0
GOODWYN 1
HALCYON 0
HIGHLAND AVENUE 0
HIGHLAND GARDENS 1
JEFF DAVIS 3
JOHNSON 0
KING 0
LANIER 0
LEE 2
LAMP 0
MACMILLAN 0
MCINTYRE 0
MCKEE MIDDLE 1
MCKEE PRE-K 0
MPACT 0
MORNINGVIEW 0
MORRIS 0
NIXON 1
PARK CROSSING 0
PINTLALA 0
SOUTHLAWN ELEMENTARY 0
SOUTHLAW MIDDLE 1
VAUGHN ROAD 0
WARES FERRY 0
WILSON 1
51 FACILITIES TOTAL CASES = 27

MPS says anyone in direct contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 will get a letter notifying them of their possible exposure.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be required to isolate and follow provided instructions.

MPS also urges people to continue to wear masks and to practice safe social distancing and asks parents to keep students who don’t feel well at home.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.