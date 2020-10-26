2nd person sought in Montgomery mail fraud scam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The United States Postal Inspection Service has released photos of a second person of interest they believe is involved in a mail fraud scam.
Investigators sat there is a strong possibility that this second person may live or have some connection to the Columbus, Georgia area.
This case involves a check fraud/mail theft investigation that began in September. It involves a credit union in Montgomery.
Photos of another person of interest were released last week.
Anyone who can identify this man or has any information about the crime is asked to call U.S. postal inspectors at 1-877-876-2455 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
