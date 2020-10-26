Search continues for missing Indiana sisters in Elmore County area

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are continuing their search for two Indiana girls in central Alabama.
Savannah Mills, 12, and her sister Rachael Mills, 10, were taken from their biological father in Indiana over the weekend.
A nationwide BOLO is out for the children. They were last seen in a 2005 blue Ford Explorer with Alabama license plate number 5040BD4.
“A lot of times we deal with family and stranger abductions," said Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin. “This was not a stranger abduction, but family.”
For now, the girls are not considered to be in immediate danger, but they need to be found.
The children were seen Saturday night in the Central community off Highway 9 in Elmore County. Investigators got word they were last seen traveling in nearby Autauga County on Monday.
Savannah and Rachael are with their non-custodial mother, Dona Garcia, and her boyfriend. The sheriff says the boyfriend is a registered sex offender in Elmore County.
The four drove to the Central community so the man could visit his mother.
“I believe they were told y’all are not going to be able to stay here and the lady sent them on their way," the sheriff added.
As for the boyfriend, "he’s not one we got listed as a predator,” Franklin said. “We’ve got about 347 sex offenders in Elmore County and I would say three to five percent are what we call predators.”
As of now, the children remain missing and their biological father in Indiana is anxiously awaiting their return.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the the Sheridan Police Department at (317) 773-1282 or call 911.
