Shelby praises Barrett as ‘most qualified’ in his 34-year Senate career

“During my time in the U.S. Senate, I have had the privilege of being a part of the confirmation process for each Justice currently sitting on the U.S. Supreme Court. As such, over the years, I have had the opportunity to meet with many of our nation’s most talented jurists. At this time, I consider Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be the most qualified Supreme Court nominee that I have encountered in my 34 years in the United States Senate,” Shelby stated.