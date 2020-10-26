Shelby praises Barrett as ‘most qualified’ in his 34-year Senate career

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSFA) - Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., praised Judge Amy Coney Barrett Monday describing her as the most qualified nominee he has encountered in his Senate career.
Shelby made the remarks from the Senate floor Monday ahead of a vote in which Barrett is expected to be approved for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.
“During my time in the U.S. Senate, I have had the privilege of being a part of the confirmation process for each Justice currently sitting on the U.S. Supreme Court. As such, over the years, I have had the opportunity to meet with many of our nation’s most talented jurists. At this time, I consider Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be the most qualified Supreme Court nominee that I have encountered in my 34 years in the United States Senate,” Shelby stated.
Shelby met with Barrett in September following her nomination by President Donald Trump for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the high court.
“While Judge Barrett’s education and professional experience are certainly noteworthy, it is her judicial philosophy and temperament that truly set her nomination apart,” Shelby stated. "I am a firm believer that any nominee to the Supreme Court must demonstrate that he or she consistently and honorably applies the law, as it is written – impartially and equally to all individuals.
Shelby said the judge has shown “that she will base her decisions on the law and the Constitution – not on personal policy preferences.”
Barrett is expected to be confirmed on a party line vote Monday evening with Democrats lined up against her confirmation. Republicans have enough votes to approve her to the Supreme Court with a simple majority.
