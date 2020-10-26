Suspect identified in Prattville burglary, paint theft case

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Security cameras painted the picture of a burglary suspect from multiple angles. He pulled off the side of the road, walked through a wooded area, and then forced his way into a storage shed.
Police in Prattville say the suspect helped himself to several cans of paint on multiple occasions between Sept. 24 and Oct. 12.
Investigators had drawn a blank on the suspect’s identity until an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers filled in the details.
Now, police and CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help finding 35-year-old Phillip Nicholas Boissonneau.
The crimes happened in the 1600 block of Bridge Creek Road in Prattville. The suspect, who was wearing a face mask, was seen driving a white, two-door sedan.
Anyone with information on Boissonneaus’s location should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
