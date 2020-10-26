Suspect sought in theft of Montgomery County business’ cash drawer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected of stealing a cash drawer from a fast food business.
Investigators say it happened on Oct. 19 at the Circle K convenience store in the 12000 block of Highway 80 East. Investigators say around 5 a.m. a man went in and removed a cash drawer from the Subway register. The suspect was last seen walking in the direction of Stone Park Boulevard.
The suspect was described as a black male, 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet in height, medium build, and wearing gray Nike sneakers with a large black swoosh logo.
If you have any information on his identity or whereabouts, please call the sheriff’s office at 334-832-4980 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
