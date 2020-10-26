Tips to protect against COVID-19 spread at the polls

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re planning to head to the polls to vote in person on Nov. 3, the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control are urging you to practice healthy behaviors.
ADPH and the CDC are offering several tips to help keep you safe while you exercise your right to vote.
The following practices are recommend when you go to vote:
- Wash your hands before and after going to your polling place.
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially after touching surfaces like door handles.
- Wear a facial covering unless you have trouble breathing, are incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. Children under 2 should not wear masks.
- Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others and continue social distancing even when wearing a mask.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the inside of your elbow. Throw used tissues away in lined trash cans
- Other suggestions include voting absentee, avoiding crowds, and voting at off-peak times such as mid-morning.
To help minimize risks and save yourself time, you should also consider these tips:
- Check your voting location and requirements in advance because they may have changed due to COVID-19.
- Verify your voter registration information is correct before going to the polls.
- Contact your local election office for additional information for voters with disabilities.
- Make sure you have a valid photo identification handy to avoid delays.
- Review or complete a sample ballot ahead of time to speed the process of casting your ballot.
- Bring your own black ink pen.
- Bring a stylus or similar object for use with touchscreen voting; however, check with poll workers before using it.
