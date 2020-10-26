Tuskegee University president takes 2nd medical leave of absence

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University says its president will take a second leave of absence for medical reasons, this time for a six-month period.
President Lily D. McNair’s latest medical leave of absence will be effective as of Oct. 30.
“We fully support Dr. McNairʼs decision to take the time she needs to take care of herself,” said Norma Clayton, chair of the Tuskegee University Board of Trustees. “Her leadership is critical to our plans to continue to move the institution to greater heights. We wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to her being back with us soon.”
While the reasons for McNair’s medical leave have not been disclosed, the university previously announced she would take a medical leave back in January. That absence lasted through mid-May.
McNair, who has more than 30 years of experience in higher education, became the historic university’s eighth president, and its first female president, in July 2018.
The university has named Charlotte P. Morris, Ph.D., former associate dean of the universityʼs Brimmer College of Business and Information Science, as the university’s interim president while McNair is away.
