Woman dies after Sunday shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Sunday night.
According to Montgomery police, the shooting happened around 10:26 p.m. in the area of South Court Street and Huntley Drive. When officers arrived in the area, they found Sandra Smith, 61, who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Smith was taken to a local hospital and later died from her injuries.
No arrests have been made. Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000, or police at 625-2831.
Smith’s death is the 52nd murder in 2020 for the capital city.
