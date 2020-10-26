Zeta to become hurricane, head for northern Gulf Coast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Well, here we go again in the tropics! Tropical Storm Zeta has strengthened to 70 mph as of 4 a.m. Monday in the Caribbean. It is forecast to take a similar track to Delta with two landfalls -- one in the Yucatan Peninsula and one in Louisiana.
The first landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula will occur tonight as an 85 mph category 1 hurricane. After that, Zeta will emerge over the Gulf of Mexico (stop us if you’ve heard that one before).
The movement will be rather fast with Zeta, which will lead to a landfall in southeastern Louisiana late in the day Wednesday as either a high-end tropical storm or low-end category 1 hurricane. Regardless of the exact strength, the current forecast path would bring impacts to most of Central Alabama beginning late Tuesday.
For today, it will be mostly cloudy, dry and humid with highs around 80 degrees. Most of Tuesday will be quiet as high temperatures push into the lower 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be very muggy for this time of year.
A surge of tropical moisture well ahead of Zeta will bring scattered showers and storms after 5 p.m. into the evening and early overnight hours. The best chance of rain will exist south of U.S. 80.
The highest rain and isolated thunderstorm coverage will come Wednesday and Thursday, with the absolute best chance of rain likely to be Wednesday evening into the first half of Thursday. That is when the center of Zeta will track across Alabama.
The exact timing of the heaviest, most concentrated rain will likely change just a bit as new data continue to filter in.
Rain totals of 1-4″ are expected area-wide. The higher totals will be north and west of Montgomery, and the lowest totals will be in the Wiregrass region. Despite some seeing rain totals upwards of 4″, widespread flooding is not anticipated due to Zeta’s fast movement.
Impacts from wind and severe weather are also looking possible to likely Wednesday, Wednesday night and Thursday. Winds will turn breezy with some gusts of 30-40+ mph likely as Zeta moves across Alabama Wednesday night into Thursday. A few power outages will be possible, but nothing significant is expected as it looks now. Depending on the exact track of Zeta, a low-end tropical tornado risk could develop as well.
Temperatures will still make a run at or into the 80s both Wednesday and Thursday with tropical humidity levels.
A cold front will sweep across the state late Thursday, allowing a much cooler, refreshing and quiet pattern to establish itself to end the week and take us into the big Halloween weekend. Highs will likely hover at or just below 70 with some sunshine!
