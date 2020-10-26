Zeta now a hurricane, heads for northern Gulf Coast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As of the Monday afternoon update, our tropical storm has now strengthened into a hurricane. Hurricane Zeta has sustained wind speeds of 80 mph and is currently located in the Caribbean. It is forecast to take a similar track to Delta with two landfalls... one in the Yucatan Peninsula and one in Louisiana. The first landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula will occur tonight, and after that Zeta will emerge over the Gulf of Mexico.