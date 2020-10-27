Arrest made after Tallassee City Schools Facebook page taken over

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The official Facebook page of the Tallassee City Schools system was accessed by “an unauthorized individual” Monday, according to a statement by Superintendent Brock Nolin on the system’s website.
Nolin said the person, an unnamed ex-employee who had not been with the system for approximately nine or 10 months, created the page for the school system and still had access to it.
Nolin said on Monday the person “directed aggression” at the system and, after disabling others' administrative access, began posting to the page.
The page, followed by about 2,200 people, was updated Monday with a new profile image featuring the face of the children’s character Thomas the Train with the word “Triggered” under it.
A new cover photo was added saying “Get your s--t together” and the name of the page was changed to “RIP Tallassee Schools.”
The person also added a pornographic website link to the description and updated the About Us section to say “Get your f-----g children off of Facebook.”
A post pinned to the top of the page’s wall features photos of several messages and the note “Guess who has an entire administration and technology team not even competent enough to use Facebook. I tried, but I’m tired.”
The images appear to show text messages between the ex-employee and the superintendent in which the ex-employee is critical of the system’s IT department.
Nolin said the system’s IT department has followed protocol and did change passwords after the person left the system’s employment.
Several page followers expressed safety concerns, as did some who contacted Supt. Nolin directly.
Nolin said he reached out to the Tallassee Police Department and the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office and an investigation was opened.
He added that the suspect was picked up by Tallassee Police Tuesday morning on a non-related charge, though it’s unclear what that charge involves.
Nolin, who has several of his own children in Tallassee schools, posted to the system website Tuesday morning that “Admin, teachers, and staff are working hard today! You have my assurance, as Superintendent, that all is well! Safety is our #1 concern!”
He also thanked police for providing extra security at each school Tuesday morning.
As for the Facebook page, which was still active as of 1 p.m., Nolin said he’s working with Facebook to have it taken down. He said the system would create a new page.
