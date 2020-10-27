Doctors react to spikes in COVID-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 8,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our state since last Thursday, and local doctors are reacting.
Jefferson County’s Medical Director of Disease Control, Dr. Wesley Willeford, said the numbers from Thursday and Friday of last week were a bit inflated because they included older data.
He said on Thursday, October 22, about 2,565 extra cases were included in the data, while about 1,182 extra cases were included in the data on Friday, October 23.
Dr. Willeford said when the Alabama Department of Public Health gets the notification of the data, that is the day it’s recorded.
But even with those inflated numbers, Dr. Willeford said cases were still higher than normal on Thursday and Friday, and we’re still averaging between 900 and 1,300 cases a day.
“I don’t want us to throw up our hands and say we can’t do this because that’s just not true. We can do this. We can do it so as to get the number of cases down which means fewer hospitalizations, which means fewer deaths and still have some degree of normalcy in our lives, but we have to be very diligent in trying to keep up with using our facial coverings, keeping our distance and trying to avoid these very large gatherings,” Dr. Willeford said.
The Alabama Department of Public Health says those extra cases on Thursday were due to a backlog from a facility in Mobile.
Those tests were performed sometime between June and October 18. The extra cases on Friday were from a variety of facilities all over the state. Those tests were performed between April and September.
ADPH said delays in reporting are out of its control, but will not impact the COVID-19 Risk Indicator Dashboard.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.