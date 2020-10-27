First Alert Weather Day issued late Wednesday, early Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day: Starting 6pm Wednesday evening through 12pm Thursday afternoon, all of central and south Alabama could be dealing with strong storms and severe weather courtesy of Zeta.
As of early Tuesday midmorning update, Zeta has returned to tropical storm status as it moves over the Yucatan Peninsula. This won’t last long, as Zeta is forecast to quickly strengthen back into a category 1 hurricane as it moves northwestward across the Gulf of Mexico today.
Zeta will turn northward and then northeastward tonight into Wednesday, likely leading to a category 1 landfall in far southeastern Louisiana late Wednesday evening.
Regardless of the exact strength at landfall, the forecast path of Zeta would bring impacts to varying degrees across all of Central and South Alabama
The first bout of tropical weather arrives later today into this evening as a surge of tropical moisture well ahead of Zeta pushes into Alabama. That will bring scattered tropical showers and storms after 5 p.m. into tonight area-wide. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Most of us will be drier late tonight into the first half of Wednesday.
The highest rain and isolated thunderstorm coverage will come later in the day Wednesday through Thursday morning as the core of Zeta approaches from the southwest. If you’re looking for the absolute best chance of rain, that will be Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
It’s possible many of us don’t see much more than a few showers or storms during the daytime hours Wednesday.
By the time Zeta departs Alabama, rain totals of 1-4″ are expected area-wide. The higher totals of 3-4″+ will be roughly along and north/west of the I-65 corridor; the lowest totals will be in the Wiregrass region. That’s where activity will remain scattered and not widespread. Despite some seeing rain totals upwards of 3-4″, widespread flooding is not anticipated due to Zeta’s fast movement.
Don’t completely rule out some instances of flooding, though.
Impacts from wind and severe weather are also looking increasingly likely late Wednesday, Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
Winds will turn breezy to very strong Wednesday night into early Thursday morning with gusts of 40-60 mph likely for some as Zeta’s circulation moves across Alabama -- likely just north of downtown Montgomery.
Scattered power outages will be possible, but nothing significant or widespread is anticipated. Depending on the exact track of Zeta, a low-end tropical tornado risk is possible from Wednesday afternoon through sunrise Thursday. That would likely be confined to areas south of U.S. 80.
By Thursday afternoon, the wind will relax, the severe threat will end quickly and the rain will depart to our northeast.
Regarding temperatures, look for highs to return to the 80s and overnight lows to remain warm and muggy in the lower 70s through Thursday.
A cold front will then sweep across the state late Thursday, allowing a much cooler, refreshing and quiet pattern to establish itself to end the week and take us into the big Halloween weekend. Highs will likely top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s each day with plentiful sunshine and lower humidity!
