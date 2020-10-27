First Alert Weather Day issued late Wednesday through early Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day: Starting 6pm Wednesday evening through 12pm Thursday afternoon, all of central and south Alabama could be dealing with strong storms and severe weather courtesy of Zeta. As of the Tuesday afternoon update, Zeta remains a tropical storm with wind speeds near 65mph. As it moves away from the Yucatan Peninsula, Zeta is expected to quickly strengthen back into a category 1 hurricane and continue its journey across the Gulf of Mexico.