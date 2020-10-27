Gov. Ivey declares State of Emergency ahead of Zeta

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is declaring a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Zeta, which is expected to make landfall Wednesday evening, possibly as a Category 1 hurricane.
The declaration goes into effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
“While this storm is not expected to have an impact as large as storms we’ve seen move through the Gulf earlier this year, we want to be in the best place possible to respond to anticipated rain, storm surge and mass power outage,” Ivey said in a statement announcing the declaration.
The governor encouraged residents to stay vigilant of the weather situation.
Ivey’s declaration activates the state’s Emergency Operations Plan and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency State Emergency Operations Center in Clanton.
It also notifies state agencies to prepare for the storm and puts the Alabama National Guard on alert for possible activation.
The declaration also allows for a waiver of some federal motor-carrier regulations and puts consumers and businesses on notice that price gouging is illegal.
The governor is encouraging residents to remain vigilant against the spread of COVID-19 and that COVID-19 orders are still in effect.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.