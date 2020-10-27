Victim identified after four teenagers shot Monday afternoon in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18 year old is dead after four teenagers were shot at a house in Bessemer Monday evening.
Around 5:15 p.m. Monday, Bessemer Police were called to a house at the corner of 6th Avenue North and 15th Street to investigate reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found several male teenagers suffering gunshot wounds.
One 18 year old was pronounced dead at the scene. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified him as Mikel Cooper.
Another 18 year old and a 13 year old were also suffering gunshot wounds and they were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
At a later time, a fourth victim - a 16-year-old male - showed up at an area hospital by private car for treatment of a gunshot wound.
Police continue their investigation. No one is in custody at this time.
A shooting later Monday evening has been confirmed to be related to this incident.
