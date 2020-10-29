Clean up continues across Autauga County after Hurricane Zeta

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Let the cleanup and repairs begin! Hurricane Zeta is in the weather history books, but the damage left behind will be around for a few days.
All you have to do is look at the Chevron sign at Highway 31 and 65 in northern Autauga County-barely hanging on-a severe lean, a powerful testimony to Hurricane Zeta’s strength this far inland.
At the Autauga County EMA office, director Ernie Baggett spent the morning driving around the county.
“We had somewhere around about 100 trees down that we know of across the county. So when we say that, that’s what’s been reported to us on the roadways,” said Baggett.
Up the road on Upper Kingston Road, we saw the very thing Baggett talked about; trees on power lines, knocking out power to more than 11,000 thousand homes.
“No major road damage,” said Baggett.
Behind Prattville High School, at the Roger Lambert Baseball Field, the ‘Red Monster’ outfield wall was no match for Zeta. Neither was part of the gym at the high school along with the awning at Prattville Intermediate School.
Autauga County school leaders say all county schools will remain closed on Friday.
“We were really lucky not to have more damage. When I was talking with Ernie with EMA with our office this morning about 36% of homes in Autauga County were out of power this morning around 5 o clock,” said Autauga County Public School Superintendent Spence Agee.
All in all, not bad. One minor injury and that person was patched up on the scene and declined a ride to the hospital.
Alabama Power says nearly 8,000 of its customers lost power during the storm. Of that number more than 5,000 have had their electricity restored by Thursday afternoon.
