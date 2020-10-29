COVID-19 dashboard for Ala. schools to go live soon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Department of Education’s COVID-19 dashboard should go live in the coming days.
School leaders say nurses have been trained on how to use the new K-12 dashboard, and state education and health officials are getting the final details together.
“It’s going to have pretty simple numbers and essentially it’s going to have a total number of positive cases that are reported by parents to the school. It may look a little different from other numbers they see because one of the things public health is collecting from medical providers is a positive test result, and this will be a number reported by parents, so the numbers may be a little bit different, and I know there’s been some concern about that, but in general they should be pretty close to one another," said state Superintendent Eric Mackey.
Education officials hope to have the dashboard live by this weekend, but recent power and internet outages due to Hurricane Zeta may push it to next week.
