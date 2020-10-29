Cool, dry weather dominates for the next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We had a wild night of weather across all of central and south Alabama. What was Hurricane Zeta arrived into Alabama late Wednesday evening, bringing with it damaging winds and strong storms.
At the storm’s peak, over 600,000 Alabamians were without power. Crews continue to work to restore service, but it will take some time.
Thankfully, the core of the storm has quickly left our area, but the damage has been done.
Rest of the day: It will stay breezy, but nothing significant is expected. The skies will eventually turn blue and sunshine makes a welcomed return thanks to a passing cold front; this will likely cap temperatures in the middle and upper 70s before they fall through the afternoon.
Our overnight will be a complete 180° from last night... under a clear sky, lows will dip to either side of 50°. Afternoon highs for Friday will not make it to 70° for everyone, so expect to stay in the mid 60s most of the day.
Heading into Halloween weekend, it looks like we will have an endless supply of sunshine! We might get some clouds mixed in this weekend, but it’s still nice with highs on either side of 70° both Saturday and Sunday.
Another shot of cooler temperatures and substantially lower humidity will make an appearance early next week - and perfect timing with November starting soon. That will help keep much cooler than normal conditions in the forecast for the majority of next week.
