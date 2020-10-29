Food for Thought 10/29

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
High Scores
The Crossings at Eastchase (2521 Eastchase Ln.): 100
Cajun Crab (Eastdale Mall): 100
Taco Bell (921 W. South Blvd.): 99
JJ Seafood & Wings (5951 Atlanta Hwy.): 99
Masa King (2217 E. South Blvd.): 99
Subway (100 N. Union St.): 99
Low Scores
Y Pace Car (4610 Mobile Hwy.): 87
Priority items: Raw meat in cooler at improper temperature; no required sanitizer
Kwik Serve 2 (3201 East Blvd.): 89
Priority items: Raw meat in cooler at improper temperature; no required food thermometer
Wow Wings (4967 Mobile Hwy.): 90
Priority items: Raw chicken left out on food preparation table; no required food thermometer
