"It was just scattered, littered all over both lanes:' Metal debris spill leads to almost 100 flat tires across north Alabama

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Driving was a nightmare for almost 100 drivers this morning traveling along Highway 72 and Alabama 20 in Colbert, Lawrence, and Morgan Counties.
On Thursday morning, roads were covered in metal shavings that left dozens of people with flat tires. Road crews and first responders worked into the afternoon to get everything cleaned up.
One man even lost one of his tires while trying to fix his sister’s tires.
He said he’s never seen anything like it.
“It was just scattered, littered all over both lanes and there was no way to get around it,” said Timothy Murray.
Multiple drivers ended up with flat tires on their way to work this morning including Murray’s sister.
“There were cars all over the side of the road that had pulled over because they had flats and then when I got to where she was there was probably 10,12 cars there,” said Murray.
The metal debris was spilled along U.S. 72 Highway and Alabama Highway 20.
Murray said that by the time he got to her, he knew it was inevitable that he would get a flat too.
“Once you saw all the different patches, you pretty much knew you were going to get a flat,” said Murray.
Multiple Crews worked through the afternoon to get the debris off the roads using a leaf blower and a huge magnet.
The question remains - who is at fault?
“What caused this, what happened because again it’s just so much on the road,” asked Murray.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, state troopers have found the truck responsible and been in touch with the company’s owners. ALEA Public Information Officer Greg Corble said the truck was found in Decatur. He declined to name the company but said the owners are already discussing a plan to reimburse drivers with it’s insurance company. “He said they were going to make things right,” Corble said.
At this time, information on how you’ll be reimbursed hasn’t been released. As soon as we know the plan, we’ll share the information with you.
