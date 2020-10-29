Montgomery County Courthouse to open Saturday for absentee voting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County voters looking to hand deliver their absentee ballots will get the chance to do so this weekend.
The Montgomery County Courthouse will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., county officials said. Voters can drive through to deliver their ballot, if already witnessed, or have them notarized once on site.
Officials say Saturday’s absentee voting hours are for voters who already applied and received their ballots.
The county clerk’s office will notarize ballots outside the courthouse, allowing voters to stay in their cars the entire time.
Voters can also hand deliver their ballots Friday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The last day to submit an absentee application and vote absentee in person for the Nov. 3 general election is Thursday.
