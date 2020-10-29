MPS parents speak out against campaign opposing property tax increase

Johnson released the following statement today in response to MPS parents' meeting Thursday: “No Montgomery school parents ever contacted our office about any factual errors in the information we provided to voters, but we always encourage whatever percentage of the parents of the 30,000 Montgomery school children want to be involved and encourage doubling the tax. It appears the proponents of this tax hike are spending many times as much as we are spending - hundreds of thousands of dollars - to give voters all the reasons they believe Montgomery residents should be willing to double their taxes - and we are glad both sides were presented so voters can make an informed decision.”