Tree falls on WSFA 12 News anchor’s mother’s home
Hurricane Zita toppled a pecan tree in the yard of Sally Pitts' mom's home in Clanton, causing damage to the roof. (Source: Sally Pitts)
By WSFA Staff | October 29, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 3:39 PM

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hurricane Zeta’s wrath hit close to home for the WSFA 12 News family, literally.

WSFA 12 News anchor Sally Pitts, a Chilton County native, learned Wednesday morning that a tree had fallen on her mother’s home in Clanton.

Thankfully, there were no injuries.

Photos show the uprooted pecan tree leaning against the roof of the white brick home, causing some damage, including to a window, which Sally says was in her childhood bedroom.

A tree fell through the roof of my Mom’s house in Clanton. It crashed into what was my old bedroom. Thankfully, she is okay.

Elsewhere in Chilton County, WBRC Fox 6 reports damage to a Clanton church that saw its roof partially ripped off in the storms.

City leaders said there were no reports of serious injuries, though trees and power lines are down in many places.

