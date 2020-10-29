Tree falls on WSFA 12 News anchor’s mother’s home

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hurricane Zeta’s wrath hit close to home for the WSFA 12 News family, literally.
WSFA 12 News anchor Sally Pitts, a Chilton County native, learned Wednesday morning that a tree had fallen on her mother’s home in Clanton.
Thankfully, there were no injuries.
Photos show the uprooted pecan tree leaning against the roof of the white brick home, causing some damage, including to a window, which Sally says was in her childhood bedroom.
Elsewhere in Chilton County, WBRC Fox 6 reports damage to a Clanton church that saw its roof partially ripped off in the storms.
City leaders said there were no reports of serious injuries, though trees and power lines are down in many places.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.