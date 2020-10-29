Woman killed in early morning Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another seriously injured after an early morning crash, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. in the area of East South Boulevard and Boneparte Boulevard.
Police and medics responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash and found the driver of a 1996 Dodge Dakota in life-threatening condition. That unnamed victim was transported to an area hospital.
A passenger in the vehicle, Gertha Abernathy, 57, died on the scene.
Police say the driver of the other vehicle, a 2005 Chevy Tahoe, was not injured.
While the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, Montgomery police say the initial indication is that the Dodge was traveling westbound on East South Boulevard when the Chevy collided into its passenger side.
No charges are anticipated.
Abernathy is Montgomery’s 17th traffic fatality victim of 2020.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.