Zeta causes internet, cable outages in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In addition to leaving thousands of Alabamians without power, Hurricane Zeta has impacted cable, phone and internet providers.
Many people across the River Region have reported issues with their service.
Two large providers in the area, WOW and Spectrum, released this information about the outages on their social media pages:
Wow said, “Hurricane Zeta Update: Some customers may experience an interruption in services due to power outages in the area. We are continuing to assess the impact of the storm on customers and will provide any additional updates as necessary.”
Spectrum tweeted:
A Spectrum spokesperson also tells WSFA 12 News:
“Some Spectrum customers in the Montgomery area are experiencing service disruptions as a result of Hurricane Zeta. The vast majority of outages are due to a loss of power, but we have been assessing damage to our network since this morning and we appreciate our customers' patience as we make repairs as quickly and as safely as possible.”
We have reached out to Spectrum and Wow for more information on the number of outages and any time frame for restoration of services.
Auburn University at Montgomery has also confirmed it has been impacted by an internet outage.
Zeta slammed into the coast Wednesday evening as a strong Categorey 2 hurricane and has left a long path of damage and power outages from Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and points beyond.
