AFCA Coaches National Championship trophy in Auburn Today

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - College football coaches in Alabama have held up the national championship trophy a lot in the last decade.
Since 2009, Alabama has won five national titles, and Auburn has won one. That $30,000 Waterford crystal will be in Auburn this weekend for the big game against LSU.
This will be its fifth stop this year. The trophy and its handlers travel to big games every weekend to show off college football’s most sought after crown jewel!
Fans will also get a chance to see the trophy up close and get pictures Friday, Oct. 30. The trophy will be on display at the J&M Bookstore from noon until 2 p.m. It’ll be a Mamma Goldberg’s that night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be some former Auburn star football players there as well.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.