Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh not running for reelection
By WBRC Staff | October 30, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 5:25 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said he will not run for reelection in 2022.

Marsh, a Republican, has represented the 12th District since 1998. His counties include Calhoun, Talladega, Clay.

Here are the committees Marsh has served on according to the Alabama Senate Republican Caucus:

Agriculture Conservation and Forestry, County and Municipal Government, Education & Youth Affairs, Tourism & Marketing, Local Legislation Jefferson County, Local Legislation Madison County, Local Legislation Mobile County, Local Legislation Shelby County, Veterans and Military Affairs, Local Legislation

