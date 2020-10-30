Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh not running for reelection

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said he will not run for reelection in 2022.
Marsh, a Republican, has represented the 12th District since 1998. His counties include Calhoun, Talladega, Clay.
Here are the committees Marsh has served on according to the Alabama Senate Republican Caucus:
Agriculture Conservation and Forestry, County and Municipal Government, Education & Youth Affairs, Tourism & Marketing, Local Legislation Jefferson County, Local Legislation Madison County, Local Legislation Mobile County, Local Legislation Shelby County, Veterans and Military Affairs, Local Legislation
