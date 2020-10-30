Alabama voters with COVID-19 can cast emergency absentee ballots

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters who contract COVID-19 in the days leading up to the general election may be able to cast an emergency absentee ballot, according to the attorney general’s office.
Attorney General Steve Marshall issued guidance for voters ahead of Tuesday’s trip to the polls. Under the guidance, a voter who has tested positive for COVID-19 on or after Thursday may be able to cast an emergency absentee ballot.
According to the guidance, “Any registered elector who requires emergency treatment of a licensed physician within five days of an election may apply for an emergency absentee ballot for the election and may vote by returning the absentee ballot no later than noon on the day the election is held.”
The guidance also says a special form filled out by a licensed physician explaining the situation must be attached to the ballot.
The absentee election manager’s emergency absentee application must be obtained no later than the business’s close on Nov. 2. It should be completed and returned no later than noon on Nov. 3, the guidance adds.
For more information or to read the guidance in its entirety, click this link.
