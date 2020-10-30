‘An uncanny resemblance’: 4th grader has a power suit meeting with Governor Ivey

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a story we have followed closely this week and it had Governor Kay Ivey doing a double take.
4th grade student Cate McGriff from Rainbow City met with Governor Ivey Friday afternoon in the governor’s office in Montgomery.
Cate dressed as Ivey, red power suit and all, for her school’s costume program this year. She won an award for most original.
During the Friday meeting the governor and Cate covered everything from school to their love of dogs. Governor Ivey asked Cate what her favorite subject in school is, and she said it was math.
Cate also told the governor she wanted to attend Auburn University just like she did. Governor Ivey asked Cate what she wanted to be when she graduates from Auburn, and Cate said she wanted to be an engineer. The governor told her to keep working hard on her math.
The governor’s spokesperson said one of the highlights of the meeting was when Governor Ivey shared that when she was a young intern for Governor Lurleen Wallace, she had the opportunity to sit behind the governor’s desk.
Governor Ivey then asked Cate if she wanted to sit behind the desk, and they recreated the governor’s own photo behind Governor Wallace’s desk.
Cate and Governor Ivey both sported their red power suits and Auburn masks. Cate was joined by her parents and two siblings – Claire and Sam.
Cate also had the chance to stand behind the lectern in the Old House Chamber.
