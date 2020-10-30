Birmingham Bowl to kick off 2021 New Years Day games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama has frequently hosted multiple bowl games, and this year will be no different.
ESPN announced the 2020-21 bowl season on Friday and it includes four games in the Yellowhammer State.
Montgomery will host two bowl games -- the Montgomery Bowl on December 23 and the Camellia Bowl on December 25 -- and Mobile will host the LendingTree Bowl on December 26. The Birmingham Bowl will round out the state’s games and welcome fans to 2021 with a game on January 1.
The New Years Day start is scheduled for 11 am. and will air on ESPN2. Following kickoff in Birmingham will be the Chick-fil-A Bowl, the Vrbo Citrus Bowl and the College Football Playoff Semifinal games -- the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
The Birmingham Bowl will feature an SEC vs. AAC matchup. You can view the full 2020 bowl schedule here.
