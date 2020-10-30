Boil notice issued to Pine Hill residents after Hurricane Zeta

PINE HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents of the Town of Pine Hill are asked to boil their water after issues from Hurricane Zeta.
According to town officials, the water system was shut down Wednesday due to Zeta. The shutdown led to a loss of pressure in the distribution system, which caused back pressure, back-siphonage, or a net movement of water outside the pipe to the inside through cracks, breaks, or joints.
Town of Pine Hill Utility Superintendent Tim Kelly says while this is common in water systems, such a failure carries the potential for contamination or other organisms.
Once test results have been received, and the all-clear is given, Kelly says residents will be notified.
